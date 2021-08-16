   Former Lakers All-Star offers practical line of help in aftermath of Haiti tragedy - Lakers Daily
Home / Media / Former Lakers All-Star offers practical line of help in aftermath of Haiti tragedy

Former Lakers All-Star offers practical line of help in aftermath of Haiti tragedy

Pau Gasol Lakers

Former Los Angeles Lakers forward Pau Gasol encouraged people to help the country of Haiti after it was hit with a 7.2 magnitude earthquake.

The death toll from the disaster reportedly has risen above 1,200 after the earthquake hit the country on Saturday, Aug. 14.

“When it comes to medical needs, this is our biggest urgency. We have started to send medications and medical personnel to the facilities that are affected,” Prime Minister Ariel Henry said. “For the people who need urgent special care, we have evacuated a certain number of them, and we will evacuate some more today and tomorrow.”

It’s nice to see Gasol’s desire to help raise awareness to help the people of Haiti after such a horrible natural disaster.

The Haitian government declared a state of emergency in the aftermath of the disaster and is seeking any help it can get to help the people affected by the earthquake.