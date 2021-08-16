Former Lakers All-Star offers practical line of help in aftermath of Haiti tragedy

Former Los Angeles Lakers forward Pau Gasol encouraged people to help the country of Haiti after it was hit with a 7.2 magnitude earthquake.

Such horrible news coming out of Haiti, where a powerful earthquake killed over 300 people and injured over 1,800. My thoughts are with its people during this difficult time 🇭🇹 🙏🏼@UNICEF is helping on the ground. If you want to donate click the link 👇https://t.co/YsixIoqYkr — Pau Gasol (@paugasol) August 15, 2021

The death toll from the disaster reportedly has risen above 1,200 after the earthquake hit the country on Saturday, Aug. 14.

“When it comes to medical needs, this is our biggest urgency. We have started to send medications and medical personnel to the facilities that are affected,” Prime Minister Ariel Henry said. “For the people who need urgent special care, we have evacuated a certain number of them, and we will evacuate some more today and tomorrow.”

It’s nice to see Gasol’s desire to help raise awareness to help the people of Haiti after such a horrible natural disaster.

The Haitian government declared a state of emergency in the aftermath of the disaster and is seeking any help it can get to help the people affected by the earthquake.