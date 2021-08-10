Former Denver Nuggets coach throws massive shade at Carmelo Anthony while praising JaVale McGee

Former Denver Nuggets center Javale McGee just won a gold medal with Team USA at the Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.

His former coach, George Karl, gave him props while at the same time throwing shade at another one of his former players, Carmelo Anthony.

One is a team guy and winner — George Karl (@CoachKarl22) August 10, 2021

Anthony, one of the latest free agent signings by the Los Angeles Lakers, was one of the NBA’s best players years ago while playing for Karl in Denver.

Although the Syracuse University product was one of the league’s best scorers, some felt that he was selfish and mostly focused on his own stats and glory.

Over the past couple of years, however, he had accepted a greatly diminished role with the Portland Trail Blazers while becoming one of the league’s more reliable 3-point shooters.

It is this skill set that can be of great help to the Lakers this upcoming season.

Anthony will also have the opportunity to finally play on the same NBA team as LeBron James, his longtime bosom buddy. The two have a close relationship that goes back to their high school days.