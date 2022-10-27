Former Denver Nuggets coach says they should trade for LeBron James

The Denver Nuggets mopped the floor with the Los Angeles Lakers in a Wednesday night matchup that resulted in a double-digit Lakers loss, and the game highlighted the fact that the two franchises seem to be going in opposite directions at the moment.

The Nuggets are 3-2 on the season and look as though they’ll be in the playoff chase once again in the West. As for the Lakers, they have yet to log a win this season and currently sit in the league’s basement.

Perhaps that is why former Nuggets head coach George Karl took to Twitter on Thursday morning and tweeted out his belief that the Nuggets should trade for Lakers superstar LeBron James.

The Denver Nuggets should trade for LeBron James today. — George Karl (@CoachKarl22) October 27, 2022

Without a doubt, James joining the Nuggets would make them major contenders to win the 2023 NBA Finals.

After all, they already have two-time MVP Nikola Jokic. Moreover, the Nuggets finally have starting guard Jamal Murray back in the lineup after he missed all of last season with a knee injury.

The Nuggets are still easing him back, but that two-headed monster figures to make a lot of noise as the season progresses.

If the Nuggets were to add James to the mix, they’d have a bona fide Big 3 that could overpower even the most talented rosters in the league.

However, even though the move would make sense for the Nuggets, it is hard to imagine the Lakers agreeing to such a move. For years, the thought of a team trading away James has been practically impossible to imagine. He is, without question, the most powerful player in the league when it comes to his reputation and brand.

Still, things in L.A. are not going according to plan, and James’ talent has not proven to be enough to get the franchise on the right track. The Lakers choosing to blow up their current roster and trade away James would be shocking, but it is not perhaps outside the realm of possibility.

As Lakers fans know, what is far more likely is that head executive Rob Pelinka finds a way to improve the roster around James via trade sometime in the relatively near future. At 0-4 on the season, the Lakers are going to have to make some changes soon if they want to have a chance of advancing to the playoffs this season.