Former NBA player and current NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins thinks that the Los Angeles Lakers may need to bring back a familiar face.

After the Lakers struggled in pick-and-roll scenarios with Marc Gasol against the Chicago Bulls, Perkins suggested that Los Angeles should bring back JaVale McGee.

The Bulls are picking on Gasol every time down the court putting him in every pick n roll! Lakers might need to hit the Cavs and get McGee back some how. Real Talk! — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) January 9, 2021

McGee was dealt to the Cleveland Cavaliers this past offseason to allow the Lakers to bring in Gasol.

While McGee is a solid defender, he doesn’t stretch the floor like Gasol does on offense. Gasol is also a great playmaker from the center position.

Still, McGee’s defensive presence cannot be underestimated. Last season, he averaged 1.4 blocks per game for the Lakers.

While Los Angeles would have a hard time trading for McGee without giving up a rotation player, it could bring him back if the Cavs decide to buy out his contract during this season.

That may be unlikely, as Cleveland has started this season well, and McGee is averaging 9.3 points and 6.6 rebounds in 17.0 minutes per game.

As for Gasol, he is averaging 4.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game in his first 10 games as a Laker.

Los Angeles will likely be fine defensively, especially when Anthony Davis is healthy, but Perkins does raise an interesting point.