- Former Celtics champion pleads for Lakers to bring back JaVale McGee
- Wesley Matthews admits coming off bench for Lakers has ‘absolutely’ affected his rhythm
- Report: Lakers announce new starting lineup for tonight’s game vs. Bulls
- Report: Anthony Davis to miss tonight’s game vs. Chicago Bulls with latest injury
- LeBron James destroys Donald Trump’s presidency: ‘We’ve literally just s–t away 4 years’
- Report: Lakers list 3 starters as questionable for Friday’s contest vs. Bulls
- Report: Lakers G League affiliate officially opts out of G League bubble
- Shaquille O’Neal ponders star-studded matchup between LeBron James-led team vs. Kobe Bryant-led team
- Golden State Warriors board member shows interest in purchasing WNBA team with LeBron James
- LeBron James takes brutal shot at Donald Trump, says he doesn’t care about his family nor this country
Former Celtics champion pleads for Lakers to bring back JaVale McGee
-
- Updated: January 9, 2021
Former NBA player and current NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins thinks that the Los Angeles Lakers may need to bring back a familiar face.
After the Lakers struggled in pick-and-roll scenarios with Marc Gasol against the Chicago Bulls, Perkins suggested that Los Angeles should bring back JaVale McGee.
The Bulls are picking on Gasol every time down the court putting him in every pick n roll! Lakers might need to hit the Cavs and get McGee back some how. Real Talk!
— Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) January 9, 2021
McGee was dealt to the Cleveland Cavaliers this past offseason to allow the Lakers to bring in Gasol.
While McGee is a solid defender, he doesn’t stretch the floor like Gasol does on offense. Gasol is also a great playmaker from the center position.
Still, McGee’s defensive presence cannot be underestimated. Last season, he averaged 1.4 blocks per game for the Lakers.
While Los Angeles would have a hard time trading for McGee without giving up a rotation player, it could bring him back if the Cavs decide to buy out his contract during this season.
That may be unlikely, as Cleveland has started this season well, and McGee is averaging 9.3 points and 6.6 rebounds in 17.0 minutes per game.
As for Gasol, he is averaging 4.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game in his first 10 games as a Laker.
Los Angeles will likely be fine defensively, especially when Anthony Davis is healthy, but Perkins does raise an interesting point.