Footage Leaks of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Kyle Kuzma Putting Work in NBA Bubble

The 2019-20 NBA season is scheduled to restart in less than three weeks, and the Los Angeles Lakers are gearing up for a title run.

In particular, LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Kyle Kuzma have been seriously ramping up their activity.

Although guard Avery Bradley decided to sit out the restart, the Lakers are still considered by many to be one of the favorites, if not the favorite, to win the NBA championship.

Of course, James is the biggest reason why. Despite being 35 years of age, his production is as great as ever, as he’s averaging 25.7 points, 7.9 rebounds and 10.6 assists per game.

He has adjusted admirably to a role he’s never played before – being the starting point guard on a fast-break team. His efforts have put him in position to lead the NBA in assists for the first time ever.

James’ first mate Anthony Davis is also meeting the lofty expectations of Lakers fans by putting up 26.7 points, 9.4 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 2.4 blocked shots per game this season.

Kuzma has had a rough season that has been marred by inconsistency. But he has an immense opportunity to prove his worth once the games resume if he steps up his production.

The Lakers’ first game will be on July 30 against the Los Angeles Clippers.