- Lakers News: NBA 2K21 Honors Kobe Bryant With Incredible Video Game Cover
- LeBron James, Anthony Davis, J.R. Smith, Alex Caruso and Kyle Kuzma Seen Gearing Up for NBA Return
- Report: Dwight Howard Has Told Lakers That He Wants to Play in Orlando
- LeBron James Celebrates J.R. Smith Officially Being Added to Lakers Roster
- Rich Paul Announces What Jersey Number J.R. Smith Will Wear for Lakers
- Photos Leak of Newly Acquired J.R. Smith Rocking Lakers Gear Around Town
- Alex Caruso Reveals What Lakers’ Group Chat Has Been Like Amidst Racial Tensions
- Draymond Green Points to One Distinct Advantage Lakers Have Over Clippers Entering Bubble
- Rob Pelinka Offers Huge Update Regarding Status of Dwight Howard’s Return
- Danny Green Looking Forward to Guarding Opposing Teams’ Best Players With Avery Bradley Out
Lakers News: NBA 2K21 Honors Kobe Bryant With Incredible Video Game Cover
-
- Updated: July 2, 2020
Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant will be on a special edition of “NBA 2K21.”
NBA 2K announced the “Mamba Forever Edition” of the game that will feature Bryant on the cover.
The Mamba Forever edition of @NBA2K 🎮 @BRGaming pic.twitter.com/t6LbyNreQB
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 2, 2020
“For NBA 2K21, Legend Edition is replaced by the Mamba Forever Edition, celebrating Kobe Bryant’s lifelong pursuit of victory and legacy in the sport of basketball,” NBA 2K said in a press release.
Bryant passed away tragically in a helicopter accident earlier this year. The Hall of Famer and five-time NBA champion is now being immortalized on his third NBA 2K cover.
“Kobe was the cover athlete for NBA 2K10, the Legend Edition of NBA 2K17 and is immortalized in the NBA 2K21 Mamba Forever Edition with unique custom covers for both current generation and next-generation versions of the game that honor the span of his career, from his days wearing No. 8 and scoring 81 points to scoring 60 points wearing No. 24 the night of his final NBA game,” NBA 2K’s press release stated.
The video game is available for pre-order beginning today, July 2, and will officially come out to the public on Sept. 4, 2020.