Lakers News: NBA 2K21 Honors Kobe Bryant With Incredible Video Game Cover

Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant will be on a special edition of “NBA 2K21.”

NBA 2K announced the “Mamba Forever Edition” of the game that will feature Bryant on the cover.

“For NBA 2K21, Legend Edition is replaced by the Mamba Forever Edition, celebrating Kobe Bryant’s lifelong pursuit of victory and legacy in the sport of basketball,” NBA 2K said in a press release.

Bryant passed away tragically in a helicopter accident earlier this year. The Hall of Famer and five-time NBA champion is now being immortalized on his third NBA 2K cover.

“Kobe was the cover athlete for NBA 2K10, the Legend Edition of NBA 2K17 and is immortalized in the NBA 2K21 Mamba Forever Edition with unique custom covers for both current generation and next-generation versions of the game that honor the span of his career, from his days wearing No. 8 and scoring 81 points to scoring 60 points wearing No. 24 the night of his final NBA game,” NBA 2K’s press release stated.

The video game is available for pre-order beginning today, July 2, and will officially come out to the public on Sept. 4, 2020.