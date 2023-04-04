Fans uncover Angel Reese hating on LeBron James back in 2021

Louisiana State University forward Angel Reese is the talk of the basketball world right now for leading her team to a national title and taunting University of Iowa guard Caitlin Clark in the process.

ANGEL REESE HIT CAITLIN CLARK WITH THE "YOU CAN'T SEE ME" 👀 pic.twitter.com/Zj3mqIzkk9 — ESPN (@espn) April 2, 2023

Plenty of people began to criticize Reese after seeing how she acted toward Clark toward the end of the title game between LSU and Iowa. Those people believe the forward took it too far by following Clark on the court and taunting her for more than a couple of seconds.

One person who came to Reese’s defense was Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James. Besides sending out his own tweet on the matter, James also retweeted several statements from others defending Reese.

FACTS!!!! Love to see it https://t.co/YrrlIyg90S — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 3, 2023

In an interesting twist, some fans have unearthed an old tweet from Reese in which she took a shot at the 38-year-old.

no LEBRON WAS NO HELP. 😂 https://t.co/sZKkLCUqOh — Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) June 4, 2021

The tweet came after the Lakers fell to the Phoenix Suns in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs. Lakers fans likely remember that series very well. L.A. was up 2-1 in that series before big man Anthony Davis went down with an injury late in the second quarter of Game 4. Of course, the Suns wound up closing out the series in six games.

In that series, James recorded 23.3 points, 7.2 rebounds and 8.0 assists per game on 47.4 percent shooting from the field and 37.5 percent shooting from beyond the arc. He struggled a bit from the charity stripe, knocking down just 60.9 percent of his free-throw attempts.

While James might’ve played a little below the standard that fans have come to expect from him over the years, it seems like a bit of a stretch to say that he was “no help.”

Injury troubles hampered the four-time MVP throughout much of the 2020-21 season. That undoubtedly played a big role in why the Lakers were unable to overcome the Suns, who wound up losing to the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA Finals that season.

Reese later replied to James’ defense of her, so perhaps she’s now a big fan of his.

It’ll be interesting to see if the two stars mention anything about her tweet from 2021. Fans will also certainly keep an eye out for whether or not Reese responds to Clark defending her taunts.

“I don't think Angel should be criticized at all. No matter what way it goes, she should never be criticized for what she did. I compete, she competed.” – Caitlin Clark ✊ (h/t @Sheadixon ) pic.twitter.com/OKxU17X560 — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) April 4, 2023

Reese and Clark are now two of the biggest stars in women’s basketball, and fans are certainly hoping to see the two go head to head again in the near future.