Los Angeles Lakers youngster Talen Horton-Tucker’s double-double on Wednesday night paid off big for a bettor who ended up winning nearly $20,000 thanks to a risky bet.

Horton-Tucker finished the night with 23 points and 10 assists to help the Lakers pick up a huge victory over the Houston Rockets.

The gutsy call by the bettor probably wasn’t looked upon as a wise decision prior to Wednesday night’s contest based on Horton-Tucker’s stats for this season.

That’s because even though Horton-Tucker has now delivered double-doubles in consecutive games, he’s still only averaging 9.0 points and 2.8 assists per game.

While Horton-Tucker won’t receive any of the money won by the bettor, his improvement this season is likely to garner him a considerable raise next season.

Exactly what that amount ends up being remains to be seen, though Horton-Tucker has taken major strides since he was selected with the 46th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

Horton-Tucker can truly boost his salary next season if he’s able to help the Lakers in their quest to win an NBA championship for the second year in a row. The team faces a stiff road ahead, but his contributions could turn out be important in the weeks ahead.