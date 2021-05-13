- Fan wins nearly $20K for predicting Talen Horton-Tucker’s monster night in Lakers win vs. Rockets
Fan wins nearly $20K for predicting Talen Horton-Tucker’s monster night in Lakers win vs. Rockets
- Updated: May 13, 2021
Los Angeles Lakers youngster Talen Horton-Tucker’s double-double on Wednesday night paid off big for a bettor who ended up winning nearly $20,000 thanks to a risky bet.
Horton-Tucker finished the night with 23 points and 10 assists to help the Lakers pick up a huge victory over the Houston Rockets.
The gutsy call by the bettor probably wasn’t looked upon as a wise decision prior to Wednesday night’s contest based on Horton-Tucker’s stats for this season.
That’s because even though Horton-Tucker has now delivered double-doubles in consecutive games, he’s still only averaging 9.0 points and 2.8 assists per game.
While Horton-Tucker won’t receive any of the money won by the bettor, his improvement this season is likely to garner him a considerable raise next season.
Exactly what that amount ends up being remains to be seen, though Horton-Tucker has taken major strides since he was selected with the 46th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.
Horton-Tucker can truly boost his salary next season if he’s able to help the Lakers in their quest to win an NBA championship for the second year in a row. The team faces a stiff road ahead, but his contributions could turn out be important in the weeks ahead.