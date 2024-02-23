Ex-Lakers guard takes issue with Darvin Ham’s comments on Anthony Davis: ‘Some things you just don’t say’

The Golden State Warriors got the best of the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday, and the Purple and Gold allowed 128 points in the process.

After the game, Lakers head coach Darvin Ham explained that the team had to deal with a unique obstacle. Evidently, star big man Anthony Davis lost his voice, which impacted L.A.’s communication on defense.

Anthony Davis isn’t speaking with the media tonight because he lost his voice, per the team. Darvin Ham said postgame that Davis’ voice affected his ability to communicate defensively tonight. — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) February 23, 2024

On Friday, former Lakers guard Lou Williams spoke about Ham’s comments and explained that L.A.’s head coach probably should have just bit his tongue.

"Sometimes coaches, there's some things you just don't say…I think this was better left unsaid."@TeamLou23 reacts to Darvin Ham's comments about AD. 📺: https://t.co/wdT8I0ST8g pic.twitter.com/EAkbzlO5n4 — Run It Back (@RunItBackFDTV) February 23, 2024

Davis was still able to have a solid night despite playing with an impacted voice, as he finished with 27 points, 15 boards and three blocks. But with veteran superstar LeBron James sidelined for the matchup, Davis’ efforts weren’t enough to get the Lakers a win.

Ham has earned his fair share of skeptics since becoming L.A.’s head coach, and earlier this season, there were even some questions about his job security. But for now, his spot with the Lakers seems safe, even if he doesn’t do himself any favors in the media at times.

Even after Thursday’s loss, the Lakers have won six of their last eight games. They currently own a play-in spot in the Western Conference with a 30-27 record.

L.A. would certainly love to avoid the play-in tournament this season, but doing so may prove to be a tough task. As things currently stand, 3.5 games stand between the Lakers and the West’s final guaranteed playoff spot.

Hopefully, Davis will have his voice back by the time his squad takes on the San Antonio Spurs on Friday. The matchup against San Antonio should give L.A. a solid chance at getting back in the win column, as the Spurs are just 11-45 this season.

Williams, who won three Sixth Man of the Year awards during his career, spent almost two seasons with the Lakers years ago, so he knows a thing or two about how comments to the media can be received in L.A.

Perhaps Ham will try to avoid making similar comments in the future — or maybe the Lakers will start winning enough games that his comments won’t even matter.