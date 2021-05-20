- ESPN’s Marc J. Spears says fans need to be ‘concerned’ about LeBron James because he’s ‘playing on one leg’
- Updated: May 20, 2021
The Los Angeles Lakers got out of the play-in tournament with a win thanks to some late-game heroics from LeBron James, but ESPN’s Marc J. Spears is adamant that the defending champs are not out of the woods yet.
In fact, he stated on Thursday that James is essentially playing on one leg at the moment.
"We need to be concerned about LeBron James. He was supposed to be the PG. I'm hearing he's playing on one leg" 👀
—@MarcJSpears #NBA #NBATwitter #TheJump #LakeShow
— The Jump on ESPN (@NBATheJump) May 20, 2021
There is no doubt that James appeared to be hampered by his ankle injury in the win over the Golden State Warriors. He seemed to lack mobility and also did not display his famous hopping ability.
Despite that, James still finished the night with 22 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists.
Though James missed a large portion of the regular season in an attempt to let the ankle sprain heal, Spears seems sure that the four-time MVP is still far from 100 percent.
Hopefully, James is able to calm these fears in the upcoming playoff series against the Phoenix Suns.