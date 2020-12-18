- Eric Gordon on Christian Wood: ‘He’s similar to like an Anthony Davis kind of because he can shoot and get to the rim’
Eric Gordon on Christian Wood: ‘He’s similar to like an Anthony Davis kind of because he can shoot and get to the rim’
Updated: December 18, 2020
The Houston Rockets acquired phenom Christian Wood in the offseason.
Rockets sharpshooter Eric Gordon compared Wood to Los Angeles Lakers superstar Anthony Davis.
Eric Gordon on Christian Wood: "He's similar to like an Anthony Davis kind of because he can shoot and get to the rim."
Wood, 25, signed a three-year, $41 million deal with the Rockets in the offseason.
The forward averaged 13.1 points and 6.3 boards in 62 games for the Detroit Pistons last season. Wood suffered a nasty case of COVID-19 earlier this year.
Gordon, 31, knows Davis well from their time together on the New Orleans Pelicans. Gordon and Davis played together for multiple years in New Orelans.
Of course, Davis is one of the best players in the NBA. The 2020 champion has career averages of 24.0 points, 10.4 boards and 2.4 blocks per game.
The Rockets would love for Wood to morph into Davis.