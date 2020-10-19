Once the Los Angeles Lakers captured the 2020 NBA championship and left the league’s bubble site in Orlando, Fla., they proceeded to party hard.

A couple of videos from the team’s celebration in Las Vegas have been leaked, showing team members having plenty of fun.

A glimpse inside the Lakers’ 2020 championship party at Marquee Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/lv0UTA07tu — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 18, 2020

LeBron walking into the Lakers’ 2020 Championship party in Vegas with the 🏆 (via @_edizzlee) pic.twitter.com/Q4llM6afyb — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 18, 2020

It was a mission accomplished for an organization that looked to be in a tailspin about a year and a half ago.

In LeBron James’ first season with the Purple and Gold in the 2018-19 campaign, he suffered a groin injury. Between that ailment and others suffered by teammates, the Lakers missed the playoffs for the sixth straight year.

Their only salvation seemed to be trading for Anthony Davis, and they pulled it off early in the summer.

Even though L.A. came into the 2019-20 season as a co-favorite to win it all, quite a few doubted its chances.

Instead, the Lakers won 24 of their first 27 games and withstood the mental pressure of the bubble environment to blitz through the playoffs with just five losses.

Now James, Davis and the rest of the Lakers can stand tall as the toast of Los Angeles.