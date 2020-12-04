- Video: Elgin Baylor officially introduces iconic throwback jerseys Lakers will wear this season
December 4, 2020
The defending NBA champion Los Angeles Lakers will be suiting up in style during the 2020-21 season.
On Friday, the team officially announced its highly anticipated throwback uniforms. The Lakers did so with the help of NBA legend Elgin Baylor.
City & Classic: 60 Years in the Making
Narrated by Elgin Baylor pic.twitter.com/nhFKDjqEZB
— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) December 4, 2020
“What do you see when you look at these uniforms?” Baylor asked in the video. “Do you see me? Do you see them? Do you see 1960? Or do you see now?”
The jerseys are simply beautiful to look at and there is no doubt that they will be flying off the shelves once they are available for purchase.
Baylor is considered to be one of the greatest Lakers players of all time despite the fact that he never won a title with the club. The 10-time All-NBA player averaged 27.4 points, 13.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game in his career.
He was the perfect choice to introduce these uniforms as he played for both the Minneapolis Lakers and the Lakers once they moved to Southern California.
Now, it will be up to players like LeBron James and Anthony Davis to make sure that these uniforms carry on their legendary reputation in the current era of NBA basketball.