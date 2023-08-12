Dwyane Wade reacts to his Hall of Fame nod truly hitting LeBron James hours before enshrinement

LeBron James expressed happiness and praise for Dwyane Wade ahead of the Miami Heat legend’s Hall of Fame enshrinement, and the Los Angeles Lakers superstar drew a simple social media response from his former teammate.

James and Wade played together with the Heat for four seasons in the 2010s and reached the NBA Finals every year, winning back-to-back championships in 2012 and 2013. They wound up together again with the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2017-18 season before Wade was traded back to the Heat during the campaign.

Wade then played his 16th and final NBA season with Miami before retiring in 2019. That set the stage for his enshrinement into the Hall of Fame this year.

The 41-year-old undoubtedly will be joined by James in the Hall of Fame after the Lakers star decides to end his playing career. The 38-year-old reportedly entertained thoughts of retirement this offseason before deciding to return for his 21st NBA campaign.

Both of them are considered among the greatest players of their generation — if not among the best of all time. Wade said he believes his status among the all-time greats would be even higher if not for the injuries he dealt with during his career.

The teaming of Wade, James and Chris Bosh in Miami was as heralded as it was controversial after James left the Cavaliers as a free agent in the offseason of “The Decision.” It wasn’t always perfect for Wade and James on the court, with Wade recently acknowledging one moment that occurred during the 2011 NBA Finals.

Ironically, Wade is being enshrined alongside key opponents from that era: Dirk Nowitzki, who helped the Dallas Mavericks defeat the Heat in the 2011 NBA Finals, and Tony Parker and Gregg Popovich, a pair of San Antonio Spurs legends who split two NBA Finals against Miami in 2013 and 2014.

The relationship between Wade and Nowitzki has been a hot topic leading up to the ceremonies this weekend after the Mavericks icon once “hated” the Heat’s Big 3, according to former teammate J.J. Barea. The 45-year-old has softened his stance greatly and said he and Wade have “actually bonded” lately.

Wade, for his part, seems to have respect for Nowitzki, and he also found some time during his busy weekend to show appreciation for the kind words from James.