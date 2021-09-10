- Dwight Howard welcomes DeAndre Jordan to Lakers with lofty message
-
- Updated: September 10, 2021
Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard welcomed newcomer DeAndre Jordan to the franchise with some lofty words.
Howard, 35, was a part of the Lakers’ 2020 title team.
However, he spent the 2020-21 campaign with the Philadelphia 76ers, who lost to the Atlanta Hawks in the second round of the 2021 playoffs. Howard rejoined the Lakers this offseason.
As for Jordan, he parted ways with the Brooklyn Nets. The 33-year-old’s role with the Nets gradually minimized over the course of his two seasons in Brooklyn.
Still, the veteran has some production in his tank. Jordan collected 7.5 points and 7.5 rebounds per game last season.