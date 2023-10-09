Lakers News

Dwight Howard stirs pot with list of all-time Lakers defenders that has Anthony Davis at No. 1 and Shaquille O’Neal at No. 10

Jesse Cinquini
Jesse Cinquini
3 Min Read
Anthony Davis and Nikola Jokic
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Former Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard recently stirred the pot by posting a list on Instagram of all-time Lakers defenders that lists Anthony Davis as No. 1 and Shaquille O’Neal as No. 10.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dwight Howard (@dwighthoward)

Dwight Howard Dwight Howard Dwight Howard

O’Neal was chosen by the Orlando Magic with the No. 1 overall pick in the 1992 NBA Draft and spent eight of his 19 seasons in the NBA as a member of the storied Lakers franchise. He averaged 27.0 points, 11.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.5 blocks per game across 514 total regular-season games played with Los Angeles.

Arguably O’Neal’s best season with the Lakers from a defensive standpoint came during the 1999-00 season. He averaged 29.7 points, 13.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists and a whopping 3.0 blocks per game in 79 appearances with the team during the regular season.

The 7-foot-1 big man’s two-way contributions translated into a great deal of success for the 1999-00 iteration of the Lakers. They finished the regular season with a fantastic 67-15 record and managed to defeat Reggie Miller and the Indiana Pacers in six games in the 2000 NBA Finals to win the title.

Meanwhile, Davis was selected with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft and has spent the last four seasons as a member of the Lakers. He averaged 25.9 points, 12.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.0 blocks per game in 56 games with Los Angeles during the 2022-23 regular season. The big man also converted a career-high 56.3 percent of his field-goal attempts during the regular season.

For as great as Davis performed during the 2022-23 regular season, he arguably raised his level of play during the 2023 playoffs, particularly on the defensive end of the floor. He averaged an incredible 4.3 blocks per game in the Lakers’ first-round series against Ja Morant, Desmond Bane and the Memphis Grizzlies. The Lakers went on to eliminate the Grizzlies in six games.

It’s certainly debatable as to whether the list should have Davis at No. 1 and O’Neal at No. 10. After all, Davis has never averaged more than 2.3 blocks per game in any of his four seasons with the Lakers, while O’Neal averaged 3.0 blocks per game in the 1999-00 season.

TAGGED: , , ,
Share This Article
By Jesse Cinquini
Jesse is a sports journalist with extensive experience covering the NBA. He has worked as a staff writer covering the Lakers’ dreaded rivals, the Boston Celtics, for SB Nation. He has also covered the New York Knicks for The Knicks Wall.

Lakers Daily Buzz

LeBron James, Austin Reaves and Anthony Davis
Recapping the Lakers’ wildly successful offseason and an in-depth preview of the upcoming 2023-24 NBA campaign
Editorials
Anthony Davis
3 reasons signing Anthony Davis to max extension will elevate Lakers to even greater heights
Editorials
Kyrie Irving and LeBron James
How the Lakers could realistically complete a sign-and-trade deal for Kyrie Irving
Editorials
Anthony Davis and Nikola Jokic
5 keys for the Lakers to beat the Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals
Editorials

Lakers News

Mo Bamba Lakers
Mo Bamba says Lakers players kept repeating same message last season after roster was shaken up at deadline
Lakers News
Shaquille O'Neal
Stephen A. Smith hilariously puts his foot down over idea of Shaquille O’Neal running for president
Lakers News
LeBron James
Lakers get disrespected in latest ESPN win projections
Lakers News
Drake
Gabrielle Union points to receipt of Drake saying he wanted to start family with Rihanna on LeBron’s show
Lakers News
Lost your password?