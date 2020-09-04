On Friday, the Los Angeles Lakers will take the next step towards their 17th NBA championship by facing the Houston Rockets in Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals.

L.A. center Dwight Howard seems ready based on a savage post he published via social media.

Howard could have an opportunity to feast in the upcoming series, as the Rockets are known for playing an undersized lineup and shooting more 3-pointers than any other team this season.

With Howard, Javale McGee and Anthony Davis giving the Lakers a big size advantage, they could dominate the boards at both sides of the court and limit the Rockets’ easy baskets.

On the other hand, if the Rockets’ small lineup proves difficult for the Lakers big men to defend, Lakers head coach Frank Vogel may be forced to augment his lineup.

Howard has been having a solid season for the Purple and Gold. In doing so, he’s managed to rewrite the narrative that has dogged him for several years.

Dating back to his first stint with the Lakers in the 2012-13 season, Howard has been seen as a pariah who’s been more focused on himself at the expense of his teammates.

This season, he has embraced a greatly reduced role while being a cheerleader of sorts for his teammates.

Surely, that positive role will continue no matter what Howard’s role on the court during this series proves to be.