Video: Dwight Howard Says ‘Lakers in 7’ While Hanging With LeBron James and Anthony Davis
- Updated: July 18, 2020
Dwight Howard recently did a hilarious impersonation of Shannon Sharpe via Instagram Live.
Sharpe is a huge fan of Howard’s Los Angeles Lakers teammate LeBron James.
In the video, Howard playfully pretended that he was speaking with Skip Bayless, Sharpe’s co-host on Fox Sports’ “Undisputed.”
Dwight Howard impersonating Shannon Sharpe to LeBron & AD on his Instagram live 😂 pic.twitter.com/aFMhjebNTU
— Ali B (@ali_behpoornia) July 18, 2020
“I got the Lakers in seven,” Howard said about the Lakers’ chances in a presumed playoff series.
Howard’s antics are surely a welcome relief for the undermanned Lakers, who are missing key players Avery Bradley and Rajon Rondo.
As one of the top contenders for the 2020 NBA championship, the Lakers need Howard to perform at a high level throughout the rest of the 2019-20 season.
Howard certainly intends to do his part. In fact, he made a promise on Instagram earlier this week that the Lakers wouldn’t lose if they reached the finals this season.
The team’s first step towards that goal will come on July 30, when it faces off against the Clippers in its first regular season game in the NBA bubble.