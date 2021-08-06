   Dwight Howard says it was 'very upsetting' to leave Lakers for 2020-21 season - Lakers Daily
Los Angeles Lakers big man Dwight Howard opened up about leaving the team for the 2020-21 season, explaining that it was “very upsetting” to go through.

It seems like Howard feels back at home with the Lakers based on the way he is endearing himself to the organization.

He spent the 2019-20 season with Los Angeles, and the team accomplished the ultimate goal of winning an NBA title. After the year ended, however, Howard and the organization parted ways. He spent the 2020-21 campaign with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Howard maintained steady levels of production with the Sixers. He averaged 7.0 points and 8.4 rebounds per game with the team. However, Philly came up short in its quest for an NBA title.

During his 2019-20 stint with the Lakers, Howard posted averages of 7.5 points and 7.3 rebounds per game. L.A. would be more than satisfied if he were to produce at a similar clip in the 2021-22 season.

The veteran is searching for the second ring of his NBA career, and he is going to have a good chance at getting it.