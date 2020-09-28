Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard is back in the NBA Finals for the first time in over a decade.

The backup big man recently spoke to Shams Charania of The Athletic about what it would mean for him to win a world championship.

“For me, a championship is … I don’t see it as a trophy or ring, I see it as leveling up,” Howard said. “I done played this game for so long and I keep getting to one part and I can’t beat it. It’s like playing Mortal Kombat and you get all the way to Goro, and you can’t beat him. And one day you finally beat him. It’s like: I finally did it. This is amazing. For me, it’s like getting past that last level. That championship level. Since I’ve been in the league, I’ve always said I’m a champion, and that’s a mindset. Now with that mindset of hard work and dedication, having a trophy would just be the icing on the cake. I can tell my kids, my family, no matter how long it takes, never give up on whatever you dream for. A lot of people get right there to the edge and they think there’s no way out, and they give up.”

Howard, 34, played in the 2009 NBA Finals as a member of the Orlando Magic.

Ironically, he faced off against the Lakers, who beat the Magic in five games. Howard averaged 15.4 points, 15.2 rebounds, 4.0 blocks and 1.6 steals per game in the 2009 NBA Finals.

Since then, the eight-time All-Star has bounced around the league. The journeyman has played for several different teams since his days with the Magic.

Now, the veteran is competing behind superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis. The Lakers hold a 12-3 record in the 2020 postseason.

Over the course of the 2020 playoffs, Howard is putting up 7.3 points and 5.5 boards per contest.