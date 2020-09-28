- Dwight Howard uses genius analogy when asked what championship would mean to him
- NBA Finals scheduled released after Miami Heat beat Boston Celtics
- Paul Pierce says he’s ready to move LeBron James to No. 2 behind Michael Jordan
- LeBron James says he’s taken mental notes on what his haters said about him coming to Lakers
- Lakers superstar Anthony Davis proclaims LeBron James ‘best to ever do it’
- The endearing text message Kobe Bryant immediately sent LeBron James when he signed with Lakers
- Alex Caruso reveals what he saw in LeBron James that signified it was ‘over’ for the Nuggets
- Lakers superstar LeBron James proceeds to explain how he and Kobe Bryant are so similar
- Magic Johnson loses it after LeBron James and Lakers advance to NBA Finals
- LeBron James speaks out after Lakers advance to NBA Finals for first time in 10 years
Dwight Howard uses genius analogy when asked what championship would mean to him
-
- Updated: September 28, 2020
Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard is back in the NBA Finals for the first time in over a decade.
The backup big man recently spoke to Shams Charania of The Athletic about what it would mean for him to win a world championship.
“For me, a championship is … I don’t see it as a trophy or ring, I see it as leveling up,” Howard said. “I done played this game for so long and I keep getting to one part and I can’t beat it. It’s like playing Mortal Kombat and you get all the way to Goro, and you can’t beat him. And one day you finally beat him. It’s like: I finally did it. This is amazing. For me, it’s like getting past that last level. That championship level. Since I’ve been in the league, I’ve always said I’m a champion, and that’s a mindset. Now with that mindset of hard work and dedication, having a trophy would just be the icing on the cake. I can tell my kids, my family, no matter how long it takes, never give up on whatever you dream for. A lot of people get right there to the edge and they think there’s no way out, and they give up.”
Howard, 34, played in the 2009 NBA Finals as a member of the Orlando Magic.
Ironically, he faced off against the Lakers, who beat the Magic in five games. Howard averaged 15.4 points, 15.2 rebounds, 4.0 blocks and 1.6 steals per game in the 2009 NBA Finals.
Since then, the eight-time All-Star has bounced around the league. The journeyman has played for several different teams since his days with the Magic.
Now, the veteran is competing behind superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis. The Lakers hold a 12-3 record in the 2020 postseason.
Over the course of the 2020 playoffs, Howard is putting up 7.3 points and 5.5 boards per contest.