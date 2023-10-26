Dwight Howard breaks his silence on rumors of him sleeping with other men

Former Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard has dominated headlines in recent days due to a lawsuit that accuses him of sexual assaulting a man he met on Instagram.

He denied that claim and stated that all sexual activity between him and accuser Stephen Harper was consensual. Many people have focused on the fact that he admitted to engaging in sexual activity with other men, which has prompted Howard to speak out.

What I do in my bedroom is my business.. where I lay my wood is my business.. I don't have to explain anything that goes on in my house.. y'all are too dam nosey – Dwight Howard Speaks Out After Recent Allegations. pic.twitter.com/ysEqhMKZdQ — Raphouse TV (RHTV) (@raphousetv7) October 26, 2023

“Y’all can stop with the nonsense, worried about all this bullcrap,” Howard said. “Mind your business.”

It seems like the big man is confused as to why so many people are voicing their thoughts about the situation.

“Why the hell do you or anybody care who the hell I spend my time with?” he asked. “That’s the problem with y’all people. Y’all worrying about who people spend they time with. Whatever I’m doing in my bedroom is my damn business. Whatever you doing in your bedroom is yo damn business. That ain’t for everybody.”

The Georgia native seemingly wants his private life to be kept that way.

“Y’all too damn nosy, worried about what I’m doing in my bed. Hell, the people who know what’s going on in my bed — they know what the hell goin’ on with my bed and what the hell I do in it. That ain’t for everybody on the internet. That ain’t for no blogs. That ain’t for no websites. I don’t gotta tell nobody where I put my wood at since y’all wanna get to it. That ain’t nobody business where I put my s— at. Y’all just weird. If you wanna know what people doing in they bedroom or who they messing with or sleeping with, you are weird. You’re the weird one.

Howard continued telling people to focus on themselves.

“Who cares who I was text messaging?” he said. “You just mad ’cause I wasn’t text messaging yo ugly a–. That’s what it is, worrying about the wrong stuff. Focus on you.”

The one-time champ eventually finished things up by saying the “s— didn’t even happen.”

“You ain’t gon’ never get in my bed, so stop worrying about it…worry about ’cause I don’t gotta deny it,” he said. “I don’t got to talk about none of that crap. This s— didn’t even happen. You worry about the wrong stuff. That’s why it’s called a accusation — allegedly. Come on man.”

Some of the allegations in the lawsuit are disturbing, and the situation is one worth monitoring as time goes on. One can only imagine how all of this is affecting his basketball career, which took him to Taiwan last season.

He appeared to be on the verge of making it back to the NBA last month when he met with the Golden State Warriors, but the team decided to go in a different direction. The 37-year-old reportedly has expressed to interested teams that he is in shape and ready to help a franchise in whatever way is needed.

The former No. 1 overall pick from the 2004 NBA Draft last appeared in the league during the 2021-22 season for the Lakers. He averaged 6.2 points and 5.9 rebounds per game on 61.2 percent shooting from the field in 60 appearances (27 starts).

It’ll be interesting to see what ends up happening with the lawsuit and whether or not Howard ends up playing professionally somewhere this season.

His former team started off its 2023-24 NBA season with a loss on opening night against the defending champion Denver Nuggets. Los Angeles is set to host Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns on Thursday night.