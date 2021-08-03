Dwight Howard absolutely clowns Ben Simmons in farewell message to Philadelphia 76ers

Returning Los Angeles Lakers veteran Dwight Howard jabbed former Philadelphia 76ers teammate Ben Simmons in a farewell note to the Sixers organization and its fans.

Howard signed with the Lakers after spending just one year with the 76ers. Though his time in Philly was short, it’s clear from his social media message that Howard was happy with the team.

The decision by Howard to return to the Lakers will mark the third separate stint with the team over the course of his career.

Howard’s most recent time with the Lakers only lasted a year but was by far more successful than his first stint with the team. Of course, Howard was a contributor on the Lakers’ 2020 championship squad.

That title was achieved within the NBA bubble that was created during the COVID-19 pandemic.

By the time the 2021-22 season gets underway, Simmons may also end up in a new uniform. There have been countless rumors of potential trades involving the former No. 1 overall draft pick as of late.