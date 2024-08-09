Videos

Draymond nearly put Steph and LeBron in a group chat during halftime of Team USA’s scare vs. Serbia

3 Min Read
Kevin Durant, LeBron James and Steph Curry
Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

LeBron James, Stephen Curry and Team USA are now one win away from claiming gold in the 2024 Olympics after defeating Serbia on Thursday, but the squad’s semifinal victory didn’t come easily at all.

Golden State Warriors veteran Draymond Green, a two-time Olympic gold medalist himself, shared after the game that he nearly put James and Curry in a group chat during halftime of the matchup against Serbia as he watched nervously.

It certainly looked like Team USA needed a wake-up call at halftime, as the squad trailed Serbia 54-43 at the end of the second quarter. By the end of the third, the deficit was even bigger, with Serbia leading 76-63. But in the fourth, Team USA flipped a switch.

The squad dominated in the final period en route to a 95-91 victory. Curry and James were massive for Team USA in the win. The Warriors superstar had 36 points, eight rebounds and two assists, and the Los Angeles Lakers superstar finished with 16 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists.

Team USA also had help from other players, including Philadelphia 76ers superstar Joel Embiid, who finished with 19 points of his own.

Green may not be part of this particular Olympic team, but he’s clearly invested in the outcome as he watches from afar. If the semifinal matchup had him stressing, he’ll certainly need to be ready for what the gold medal game could hold, as Team USA will have to face France — essentially in a road environment — with everything on the line on Saturday.

Team USA is looking to win gold in this event for a fifth consecutive time, a streak that started back in the 2008 Olympics. France, on the other hand, has never won gold in this event.

After the Olympics end, players like Green, Curry and James will be able to shift their attention back to the NBA world, where the Lakers and Warriors will be fighting against each other for the same goal. But for now, those three are all hoping for the same outcome in the massive game on Saturday between Team USA and France.

