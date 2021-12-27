Draymond Green exposes Karl-Anthony Towns after he calls out Russell Westbrook for chasing stats

Golden State Warriors All-Star forward Draymond Green fired back at Minnesota Timberwolves big man Karl-Anthony Towns for his criticism of Los Angeles Lakers All-Star guard Russell Westbrook.

Towns claimed that Westbrook chases stats in a recent interview. It certainly seemed like an unnecessary shot at the former MVP, and Green took offense to it.

He took to Instagram to call out Towns for his hypocritical comments.

Lmaooo Draymond is on KAT’s ass pic.twitter.com/YZDLPj68yq — Isaac Gutierrez (@byisaacg) December 27, 2021

Westbrook is known for stuffing the stat sheet and putting up triple-doubles, but it has also given him a bad reputation at times around the league.

This season, Westbrook is averaging 19.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 8.1 assists per game for the Lakers while shooting 45.1 percent from the field and 30.4 percent from beyond the arc.

The Lakers have not found the success that they hoped for when they traded for Westbrook this past offseason, but he still has put up some solid numbers.

It’s nice to see that Green came to Westbrook’s defense even though the two players have never been teammates.

Prior to the 2021-22 campaign, Westbrook had averaged a triple-double in four of the previous five seasons. He helped lead the Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets and Washington Wizards to the playoffs in different seasons over that stretch.

Towns may be critical of Westbrook’s game, but the All-Star guard can prove him wrong by helping the Lakers play winning basketball.

Los Angeles is just 16-18 so far this season and holds the No. 7 spot in the Western Conference.