Draymond Green brings up LeBron James as he praises Stephen Curry for controlling entire game vs. Kings

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry put on a show on Thursday night against the Sacramento Kings, scoring 36 points on 6-for-12 shooting from downtown.

He also recorded six rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block during Game 3 of his team’s first-round series against the Kings. Game 3 was essentially a must-win contest for Curry and the Warriors, as they were down 2-0 prior to winning on Thursday night.

Draymond Green, who was suspended for the game after stomping on Domantas Sabonis’ chest, offered his thoughts on Curry’s performance and praised Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James in the process.

“Steph Curry’s game last night was just jazz,” Green began. “It was beautiful. It was absolutely beautiful, was in control of everything. There’s not many guys — definitely in the league right now — that can control a game like that. You’re talking Steph Curry, LeBron James, Luka [Doncic] that really controls the entire pace of a game, everything that happens. It’s so incredibly hard to do that.”

Curry, James and Doncic are three of the league’s best players. All of them have different types of play styles, though they all impact games in very important ways.

It’s not surprising to hear Green commend James in this manner, as he’s never been shy to offer the 19-time All-Star heavy praise, whether it be for his actions off the court or on it.

Green and Curry could end up facing off against James once again in the playoffs this year. In order for that to take place, the Warriors and Lakers will have to take care of business in their respective series.

The Warriors are currently down 2-1 to the Kings in their series while the Lakers are tied at one game apiece with the Memphis Grizzlies.

Golden State’s next contest is set for Sunday afternoon at Chase Center, where the team has been rock solid all season long.

As for the Lakers, they are back home after two games in Memphis. Game 3 of their series against the Grizzlies is scheduled for Saturday night, with Game 4 then taking place on Monday night.

Should the Warriors and Lakers make it out of the first round of the playoffs, they would then face each other in the Western Conference semifinals.

James has plenty of experience going up against the Warriors in the playoffs, as he played them in four straight NBA Finals earlier in his career as a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The last time James faced them in a playoff series, he lost in a four-game sweep. He undoubtedly wants some revenge for that.

For now, fans can only hope to see some more playoff battles between Curry and James.