Drake’s son can’t believe his eyes while watching LeBron James highlights: ‘Oh my God’
- Updated: May 4, 2021
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is one of the most beloved players in the world.
As a matter of fact, renown artist Drake’s three-year-old son was in awe after recently watching a collection of James’ top highlights.
View this post on Instagram
James, 36, has been captivating fans of all shapes, sizes and ages over the course of his career in the NBA.
Certainly, Drake has been one of the more popular figures to gush over James. The two have been good friends for numerous years and shown mutual admiration for each other.
While Drake’s son showed approval for James, the rapper hasn’t always shown love to the four-time MVP’s family.
The Lakers recently got back the services of James, who missed several games due to an ankle injury. The veteran is gathering 25.0 points, 7.9 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game this season.
The defending champions hold a 37-28 record are the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference this season. The Lakers take on the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday.