Drake Dedicates Social Media Post to Bronny James and His High School Basketball Team

World-renowned music artist Drake acknowledged LeBron James Jr. and the Sierra Canyon School Trailblazers basketball team in one of his most recent Instagram posts.

While James Jr., known to many as Bronny, is playing defense in the photo, Drake is in the background watching intently along with a few familiar faces.

A Toronto Raptors minority owner, Drake can be seen sitting courtside with Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and his wife.

The support from the Canadian singer and songwriter is noteworthy, as he appears to be a legitimate fan of the Sierra Canyon squad.

In another Instagram post, he is even seen sporting a Sierra Canyon hoodie.

The Trailblazers defeated Harvard Westlake 75-65 in the CIF Regionals on Saturday.

Drake is a close friend of the elder James even though the latter’s former team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, had often eliminated the former’s Raptors team in the playoffs in the past.

The two are also business partners so their ties go much deeper than the usual celebrity friendships, explaining Drake’s presence in the Sierra Canyon game.