Drake rents out Dodger Stadium to go on date with Bronny teammate Amari Bailey’s mom

Rapper Drake was seen pulling out all the stops for a date with the mother of one of Bronny James’ teammates.

Johanna Leia, who is the mother of Amari Bailey, was seen on a date with Drake at Dodger Stadium.

Drake spotted on a date at Dodger Stadium with Bronny’s teammate, Amari Bailey’s mom 🏟 pic.twitter.com/1FHGMkmPFd — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) July 9, 2021

.@DRAKE ON A DATE? Randomly just flew over this cozy couple enjoying a private dinner along the third base line at an empty Dodger Stadium from #Air7HD @ABC7 #Drizzy pic.twitter.com/SjMR1UOgbo — Chris Cristi (@abc7chriscristi) July 9, 2021

Bailey and James are teammates for Sierra Canyon School, and Bailey has made quite the name for himself.

He was named California’s Mr. Basketball and has committed to play collegiately at the University of California, Los Angeles.

Amari Bailey named California MR. BASKETBALL 🏆 pic.twitter.com/ZlqeFp7uSX — Overtime (@overtime) July 8, 2021

So you mean to tell me Drake wasn’t going to those highschool games for Bronny… he’s was going for Amari Bailey’s mom 😵 pic.twitter.com/9OxPO1Md2x — ᕼᗝᗝᗪᎥᗴ 𝙇𝘽𝙅 ➐ (@HoodieLBJ) July 9, 2021

James and Bailey have been a part of a star-studded team at Sierra Canyon, and it appears they will have a famous spectator at many of their games as long as Drake and Leia stay together.