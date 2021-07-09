   Drake rents out Dodger Stadium to go on date with Bronny teammate Amari Bailey's mom - Lakers Daily
Home / Media / Drake rents out Dodger Stadium to go on date with Bronny teammate Amari Bailey’s mom

Drake rents out Dodger Stadium to go on date with Bronny teammate Amari Bailey’s mom

Drake and Amari Bailey's mom

Rapper Drake was seen pulling out all the stops for a date with the mother of one of Bronny James’ teammates.

Johanna Leia, who is the mother of Amari Bailey, was seen on a date with Drake at Dodger Stadium.

Bailey and James are teammates for Sierra Canyon School, and Bailey has made quite the name for himself.

He was named California’s Mr. Basketball and has committed to play collegiately at the University of California, Los Angeles.

James and Bailey have been a part of a star-studded team at Sierra Canyon, and it appears they will have a famous spectator at many of their games as long as Drake and Leia stay together.