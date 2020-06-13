- Dr. Fauci on Who He Thinks Will Win NBA Title This Year: ‘I Have to Say Lakers for Sure’
- Report: Dwight Howard Among Those Considering Sitting Out 2019-20 NBA Restart
- Klay Thompson Reveals Touching Gift Kobe Bryant Sent Him Before Passing
- Kyle Kuzma Claps Back at NBA Players Hesitant to Return: ‘Some of Us Want to Hoop’
- LeBron James Clowns NASCAR Driver for Quitting Because of Confederate Flag Ban
- Hong Kong Activist Slams ‘Hypocritical’ LeBron James for Only Caring About Money
- Report: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s Son Arrested for Stabbing Neighbor Multiple Times
- Hillary Clinton Applauds LeBron James for Stepping Up in Fight Against Voter Suppression
- Damian Lillard Confident in Possible 1st-Round Matchup With Lakers: ‘We Could Beat Them’
- Jordan Clarkson Reveals Major Difference Between LeBron James’ and Kobe Bryant’s Leadership Styles
Dr. Fauci on Who He Thinks Will Win NBA Title This Year: ‘I Have to Say Lakers for Sure’
-
- Updated: June 13, 2020
The Los Angeles Lakers have one of the biggest fan bases in the world, and it appears that Dr. Anthony Fauci, who has been a major voice of authority throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, is amongst that group.
Fauci recently exclaimed that the Lakers will “for sure” be named NBA champions this season.
“Well you know, I have to say the Lakers for sure!”
Dr. Fauci on who is winning the NBA Title this year 🏆🔥
🎥 H/T @Ralph_MasonJr
— ShowtimeForum (@ShowtimeForum) June 13, 2020
Sadly, Fauci also said that it would not be the best idea to hold a celebratory parade in the event that the Lakers do indeed win the title.
On the season, the Lakers are 49-14. That record is good for first place in the Western Conference.
While they are a certainty to advance to the playoffs, there is no telling just how deep they will be able to go.
Surely, the leadership of superstars Anthony Davis and LeBron James makes them one of the major favorites to win it all.
If they do end up winning, it will be the franchise’s 17th title. It will be James’ fourth of his career and Davis’ first.