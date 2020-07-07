Donovan Mitchell responds to assertion that LeBron James could beat Mike Tyson in fight

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is known across the world as one of the best athletes of all time.

Some of his fans have a pretty unrealistic opinion regarding what James would be able to achieve if he were to switch to a different professional sport.

When one fan suggested that James could best boxing great Mike Tyson in a boxing match, Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell felt the need to step in.

Respectfully y’all just be saying anything on this damn app 😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/JUEUuh46XN — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) July 6, 2020

To be fair, the assertion is fairly absurd.

Tyson made a name for himself as one of the most dominant and ferocious boxers of all time. In 58 career fights, Tyson recorded 50 wins, 44 of which were by knockout.

As for James, he’s never stepped inside the ring in any professional capacity.

With that being said, James is certainly a heavyweight in his own right. At 35 years old, the four-time MVP is on the cusp of trying to win his fourth career championship.

If he succeeds, there’s little doubt that James will go down as one of the greatest warriors in NBA history.