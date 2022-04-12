- Doc Rivers on rumors of him potentially coaching Lakers: ‘I have a job…we want to win here’
- Updated: April 12, 2022
Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers addressed the rumors that he could be a candidate for the Los Angeles Lakers’ head coaching position this coming offseason.
#Sixers coach Doc Rivers on rumors of him being a candidate to coach the #Lakers: ‘I have a job. We want to win here.’ Says the entire staff is happy in Philly.
— Tom Moore (@TomMoorePhilly) April 12, 2022
Rivers is in his second season as the Sixers’ head coach, and he has led the team to the postseason in both seasons. Philadelphia is the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference and will face the Toronto Raptors in the first round of the playoffs.
Rivers is in his 23rd season as a head coach in the NBA, and the veteran coach has one NBA title to his name. He led the Sixers to the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference last season, but they were upset by the Atlanta Hawks in the second round.
The Lakers are looking to replace Frank Vogel, who was let go following the conclusion of the 2021-22 regular season. Vogel won a title with the Lakers in the 2019-20 season, but the team failed to make the postseason in the 2021-22 campaign.
Rivers knows what it is like to coach in Los Angeles, as he spent seven years as the head coach of the Los Angeles Clippers and led them to six playoff appearances.
Right now, it appears that Rivers wants to remain in Philly, but there’s a chance he could become available in the Sixers’ struggle in the playoffs this season.
If Philly decides that Rivers isn’t the right man for the job, it is possible he would entertain joining the Lakers to lead a roster that has LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
For his career, Rivers has compiled a 1043-735 regular season record an a 98-94 postseason record as a head coach.