Dillon Brooks on what LeBron James told him before Lakers-Grizzlies Game 3

Dillon Brooks is public enemy No. 1 for Los Angeles Lakers fans everywhere, and his embarrassing Game 3 performance and ejection have added fuel to the fire.

Following Game 3 in the series between the Lakers and Brooks’ Memphis Grizzles, the polarizing forward chose not to speak with media members.

Dillon Brooks declined to speak to the media:“I ain’t talking.” (via @espn_macmahon) — Lakers Daily (@LakersDailyCom) April 23, 2023

However, he didn’t stay quiet for long. After footage of a brief conversation between Brooks and Lakers superstar LeBron James from before Game 3 went viral on social media, Brooks offered a quick quip into what the four-time NBA champion said to him.

Dillon Brooks on what LeBron James said to him pregame: “He just told me his birthday.” https://t.co/XSdocXv9LW — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) April 23, 2023

It’s unlikely James told Brooks his birthday as the six-year pro claimed.

In fact, footage of the interaction between James and Brooks has been making the rounds on social media on Sunday with captions of what James may have said.

Though the words have not been verified, and likely never will be, fans can follow along on their own and make up their own minds.

The final couple of words James had for Brooks do seem audible in the video.

LeBron broke Dillon Brooks 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/cM8ynfaKI0 — Lakers Empire (@LakersEmpire) April 23, 2023

Most importantly, James let his game do the talking on Saturday night. He set the tone early in Crypto.com Arena and helped lead the Lakers to a massive lead early in the game.

Though the Grizzlies did end up somewhat clawing back into the game thanks to some heroics from Ja Morant, the game never really seemed at risk for the Lakers.

James finished the game with 25 points, nine rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block.

Brooks recorded seven points (on 3-of-13 shooting), two rebounds and a steal in 19 minutes before he was ejected for swiping James in groin area.

With the win on Saturday, the Lakers have claimed a 2-1 lead in the series. They could take a commanding lead on Monday night when Game 4 takes place in L.A.

Though Brooks was ejected from Saturday’s game, he is set to return for Monday’s contest. Without a doubt, the sold-out Lakers crowd is going to let the boo birds fly early and often whenever Brooks touches the ball.

It should be an incredibly entertaining contest. Hopefully, it ends with another win for the Purple and Gold.