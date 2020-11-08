- Dez Bryant rocks Kobe Bryant jersey ahead of debut with Ravens
- Kyle Kuzma destroys President Donald Trump’s press secretary after claims of voter fraud
- LeBron James’ hilarious response to being able to finally go back to White House
- Draymond Green tells LeBron James and the Lakers to go to the White House to celebrate
- LeBron James waves goodbye to Donald Trump after Joe Biden wins presidential election
- LeBron James’ negative reaction to having shortest offseason in NBA history
- LeBron James issues powerful message of gratitude to Black voters and political leaders
- LeBron James ruthlessly trolls Donald Trump amidst signs that he’ll lose presidential election
- Kendrick Perkins predicts Lakers will lose Rajon Rondo, acquire Chris Paul this offseason
- Bronny James shoots his shot at Instagram model
Dez Bryant rocks Kobe Bryant jersey ahead of debut with Ravens
-
- Updated: November 8, 2020
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Dez Bryant arrived for his team’s road game against the Indianapolis Colts offering a subtle tribute to Kobe Bryant by wearing the Los Angeles Lakers legend’s jersey.
Dez Bryant came thru in the Kobe Bryant jersey for his debut with the Ravens 💜😈
(via @Ravens) pic.twitter.com/KvegwtjKdK
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 8, 2020
Dez Bryant, who was promoted on Saturday from the Ravens’ practice squad, is set to see his first NFL action since the end of the 2017 season.
Prior to joining the Ravens, 32-year-old Dez Bryant’s career had one similarity to his namesake’s 20-year career with the Lakers in that he had spent all eight of his previous seasons with one team, the Dallas Cowboys.
During Dez Bryant’s time with the Cowboys, he caught 531 passes and scored on 73 of those tosses. In 2014, he led the NFL in touchdown receptions with 16.
The Ravens are certainly hoping that their new receiver can channel Kobe Bryant’s unending passion for improving his performance as they continue to stay within striking distance of the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC North.