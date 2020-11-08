Dez Bryant rocks Kobe Bryant jersey ahead of debut with Ravens

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Dez Bryant arrived for his team’s road game against the Indianapolis Colts offering a subtle tribute to Kobe Bryant by wearing the Los Angeles Lakers legend’s jersey.

Dez Bryant came thru in the Kobe Bryant jersey for his debut with the Ravens 💜😈 (via @Ravens) pic.twitter.com/KvegwtjKdK — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 8, 2020

Dez Bryant, who was promoted on Saturday from the Ravens’ practice squad, is set to see his first NFL action since the end of the 2017 season.

Prior to joining the Ravens, 32-year-old Dez Bryant’s career had one similarity to his namesake’s 20-year career with the Lakers in that he had spent all eight of his previous seasons with one team, the Dallas Cowboys.

During Dez Bryant’s time with the Cowboys, he caught 531 passes and scored on 73 of those tosses. In 2014, he led the NFL in touchdown receptions with 16.

The Ravens are certainly hoping that their new receiver can channel Kobe Bryant’s unending passion for improving his performance as they continue to stay within striking distance of the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC North.