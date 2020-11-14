The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to bolster their roster before their title defense begins.

Talented youngster Kyle Kuzma could become a trade asset that the team uses to do just that.

It appears that there is some interest in Kuzma around the NBA, and the Detroit Pistons are one of the teams that may want to deal for the Flint, Mich. native.

They have interest in trading for Kyle Kuzma – although that remains a long shot. https://t.co/hLr08LUCaw — Ross 🏀 (@LegionHoopsRoss) November 13, 2020

Kuzma, who was a first-round draft pick in 2017, showed plenty of promise in his first two seasons, averaging 16.1 points a game as a rookie and upping that to 18.7 points per game in his sophomore campaign.

This past season, however, he struggled to find his niche on a team that featured LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

If the Pistons do indeed want Kuzma, it’s possible that desire could set up the framework for a trade that would make former MVP Derrick Rose a member of the Lakers. L.A. has been rumored to be interested in Rose for quite some time.

Only time will tell if a trade gets done between the defending champs and the Pistons.