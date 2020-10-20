The rumors surrounding the Los Angeles Lakers’ offseason intentions are already in full force, with one big-name player potentially being a trade target.

Derrick Rose has been linked to the Lakers for quite some time, and the rumors have begun to circulate once again, but this time his wife has chimed in on all the noise, leaving a telling comment on an Instagram post about the trade rumor.

Although the Lakers are coming off the franchise’s 17th NBA title and will have LeBron James and Anthony Davis ready to defend that title next season, there are plenty of other areas to address on this team’s roster.

The backcourt has been a concern for Los Angeles over the past couple of years, leading to trade rumors involving players like Rose and Chris Paul. Rajon Rondo proved his worth during the playoffs, but the Lakers might still be inclined to make a move for a point guard.

In 50 games with the Detroit Pistons last season, Rose averaged 18.1 points and 5.6 assists while shooting 49.0 percent from the floor and 30.6 percent from three-point range.

Rose would provide the Lakers with another dependable ball-handler in the backcourt and another reliable scorer along with James and Davis.

The main issue with Rose over the course of his career has been his inability to stay healthy, which will almost certainly be a concern for Rob Pelinka and company if they strongly consider making a trade with the Pistons.