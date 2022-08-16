Derek Fisher says Stephen Curry belongs in the same category as Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal

Former Los Angeles Lakers point guard Derek Fisher seems to think very highly of Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry.

In fact, Fisher recently went so far as to say that he believes that Curry belongs in the same category of all-time greats like Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal.

“Steph Curry has separated himself as one of the few guys in the history of our game, that when you look back, wherever he was or whenever he played, his teams were really successful,” Fisher told Inside the Warriors. “I put him in that category with Tim Duncan, Kobe, and Shaq. Wherever he is, success is going to follow.”

There is no doubt that Curry is climbing the ladder when it comes to the greatest players in the history of the game, and his status amongst the elite only improved thanks to his win in the 2022 NBA Finals. He also received his first NBA Finals MVP award last season.

At this point, Curry has as many titles as O’Neal at four and just one less title than Bryant. Beyond that, it seems quite likely that Curry will win at least one more before he calls it a career.

Though he is 34 years old, and will turn 35 during the 2022-23 season, Curry has shown no real signs of slowing down.

He averaged 25.5 points, 6.3 assists and 5.2 rebounds per game last season. He’s remained fairly healthy over the last two seasons as well.

Curry is indeed a generational player, and it seems inevitable that when NBA fans look back at the current era of basketball many years from now, Curry and Lakers star LeBron James will dominate the conversation.

As Curry and James continue to age and get closer to their eventual retirements, it’s important for NBA fans to enjoy the ride and not take their greatnesses for granted.