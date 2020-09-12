- Derek Fisher Highlights Major Difference Between Him and LeBron James on Top of All-Time Playoff Wins List
Derek Fisher Highlights Major Difference Between Him and LeBron James on Top of All-Time Playoff Wins List
- Updated: September 12, 2020
Former Los Angeles Lakers guard Derek Fisher held the record for most playoff wins all-time until LeBron James passed him on Thursday.
James, 35, picked up his 162nd career playoff win in the Lakers’ 112-102 Game 3 victory over the Houston Rockets.
The 16-time All-Star had a majestic 36 points, seven rebounds and five assists.
Fisher, who is now the Los Angeles Sparks head coach, gave James a ton of credit for passing him on the list.
Derek Fisher on LeBron James passing on #NBA All-time playoff wins list: “The only reason I’m on that list is because I stood on the shoulders of guys like (LeBron). So you know, to be mentioned in that category for me, it’s more about Kobe and Shaq and Pau…1/2 #LASparks
— Chris Camello (@Chris_Camello) September 12, 2020
Fisher continued: “and Lamar and Phil and you know that’s how I got there. LeBron carried a lot of guys to get to the top of that list” #LASparks
— Chris Camello (@Chris_Camello) September 12, 2020
Fisher isn’t wrong. James has carried multiple teams to deep playoff runs in his career.
He went to eight consecutive NBA Finals during his time with the Miami Heat (four appearances) and his second stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers (four appearances).
The three-time NBA champion is looking to add to his resume this postseason with the Lakers.
James and Los Angeles will look to close out the Rockets tonight from the Orlando, Fla. bubble. The game is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. PST.