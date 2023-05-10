Dennis Schroder’s wife hoping Lakers win Game 5 so he can fly to Germany for injury treatment

Many folks often say that by the time the playoffs come around in the NBA, very few players are at 100 percent.

In the case of Los Angeles Lakers guard Dennis Schroder, it appears that he’s playing through a number of physical ailments right now. The point guard’s wife recently revealed that if the Lakers close out the Golden State Warriors in five games in the second round, Schroder will fly to Germany to receive treatment on his Achilles and “some other things.”

“It’s 2-1,” she said before Game 4. “We have the lead right now. If you manage to get 3-1 so we can just win one more game in San Francisco, would be amazing. That way, Dennis would have time to fly back to Germany for his treatment. He’s really struggling with his Achilles tendon and some other things. I wish he would be fit, but I can’t say that right now. But he’s giving his best, and I respect that a lot.”

It’s a really interesting update, and it shows that players like Schroder are willing to do whatever it takes to win.

The 29-year-old has had some really big moments for the Lakers this season. He’s chasing his first NBA championship, and with the way Los Angeles is playing, he seemingly has a real chance at getting it.

In the regular season, Schroder averaged 12.6 points, 4.5 assists and 2.5 rebounds per game while shooting 41.5 percent from the field and 32.9 percent from deep. He started 50 games, eventually giving way to D’Angelo Russell.

During the playoffs, all of his appearances have come off the bench. He has averaged 7.3 points per game across 10 appearances while getting 23.8 minutes of action per contest.

In the play-in tournament, he gave Lakers fans one of the most exciting moments of the season.

DENNIS SCHRODER WITH THE CLUTCH 3!!!! pic.twitter.com/aEuZ2CR6lK — Lakers Daily (@LakersDailyCom) April 12, 2023

The Lakers would love to eliminate the Warriors in Game 5 just for the sake of finishing the job, but the update on Schroder’s health makes it clear that there will be a little more on the line when L.A. and Golden State meet on Wednesday. Having the veteran closer to full health would be a nice development for the squad.

If Los Angeles were to advance to the Western Conference Finals, the team would face the winner of the Denver Nuggets-Phoenix Suns series. Regardless of which team emerges from that best-of-seven battle, the Lakers would be in for a huge test.

But for at least one more game, the focus is on Golden State.