- Updated: January 13, 2021
Los Angeles Lakers guard Dennis Schroder expressed his desire to remain with the team for the long haul, citing the team’s chemistry as a big reason why.
Dennis Schröder, on the Lakers' chemistry:
"It's amazing. That's the reason why I think I want to be here long-term, but like I said before, it's got to be fair on both ends. If it's fair, then, I ain't got no problems. It's gonna be great to be here long-term, for sure."
— Harrison Faigen (@hmfaigen) January 13, 2021
Schroder, who was acquired in an offseason deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder, clearly has bought into the Lakers’ culture since joining the team.
It helps that the defending champions are off to a great start this season, as Tuesday night’s win over the Houston Rockets put them at 9-3 on the season.
Leaders like LeBron James and Anthony Davis certainly contribute to the Lakers’ amazing culture.
Schroder has been a great fit in Los Angeles, as he is averaging 14.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game.
He has started all 12 games for the Lakers and is playing 30.8 minutes per night.
Schroder will be a free agent at the end of this season, but if the Lakers keep winning, it is likely that both sides will want a reunion at the end of the year.