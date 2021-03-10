For the Los Angeles Lakers, the start of the second half of the 2020-21 NBA season is three days away, and guard Dennis Schroder is psyched.

Schroder was acquired by the Purple and Gold in November in exchange for veteran swingman Danny Green.

The German native has made an impact for the Lakers with his ability to push the ball, get his own shot, create for others and defend at a high level.

His shooting has been up and down at times this campaign, but his ability to impact the game without scoring points is evident.

With superstar big man Anthony Davis still sidelined with a strained calf, Schroder will need to step things up to help the Lakers leapfrog the Phoenix Suns in the Western Conference standings.

He had a strong February, and he capped off the first half of the season with 28 points and nine assists against the Sacramento Kings last Wednesday.

The Lakers will resume play on Friday when they take on the Indiana Pacers at Staples Center.