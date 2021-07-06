Dennis Schroder says he wants to play for Germany after seeing them qualify for Tokyo Olympics

Los Angeles Lakers guard Dennis Schroder reportedly wants to play in the Tokyo Olympics.

Schroder, 27, is set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

Despite having to support the German national team as a spectator, Schroder wants a chance to compete after watching them qualify for the Olympics.

“If there is a possibility, then that would of course be great,” Schröder said after Germany’s 75-64 win in the final of the qualifying tournament.

Since Schroder is a free agent, there is worry about a potential injury in the Olympics that could limit his earnings this offseason. Still, he wants a chance to compete.

“I’m always available, but my situation is not that easy,” Schroder said. “But I hope we can sort that out by then. My agent has to do his job now. The German national team has done its job, let’s see.”

During the 2020-21 season, Schroder averaged 15.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game while shooting 43.7 percent from the field and 33.5 percent from 3.

While Schroder and the Lakers were unable to agree to a long-term deal during the season, it is possible he is back with the team for the 2021-22 campaign.