- Dennis Schroder reveals stern demand LeBron James has given him amidst pending return
- Julius Erving says LeBron James isn’t on his top-2 all-time NBA teams because he led ‘charge in terms of super teams’
- Report: LeBron James has looked ‘strong’ in ramp-up workouts during current Lakers road trip
- Report: LeBron James rookie card sells for record-setting $5.2 million
- Charles Oakley challenged Anthony Davis: ‘You’re not a 3-point shooter. … Why you want to shoot 3s?’
- 24-year LAPD veteran pens passionate open letter to LeBron James: ‘I am not going to come at you from a place of hatred’
- Stephen A. Smith: ‘AD and that calf is eerily similar to what happened to KD in 2019’
- Lakers coach fires shot at Mavs for acting like they won title with regular season wins
- LeBron James’ latest video teasing a return for Lakers will give you goosebumps
- Draymond Green’s 3-word reaction to Ohio bar halting NBA games until LeBron James is ‘expelled’ from league
Dennis Schroder reveals stern demand LeBron James has given him amidst pending return
-
- Updated: April 27, 2021
The Los Angeles Lakers have been struggling without LeBron James, yet they’ve been playing better than some had expected.
A chief reason is starting point guard Dennis Schroder, who has elevated his play in recent weeks.
Schroder said that James has been imploring him to be more aggressive for the good of the team.
“He always tells me, ‘Dennis, you’ve got to be aggressive. You’re not just a normal point guard. Do your s—,'” Schroder said. “We’re really excited to get started again with him soon. Like I said, we’re going to be ready.”
Earlier in the season, the German native struggled with his 3-point shooting. But lately, he has become much more consistent with his outside shot.
His assist numbers have picked up as well, and he’s had quite a few games with at double-digit assist totals.
In Monday’s victory over the Orlando Magic, Schroder tallied 10 assists to go along with 21 points on very efficient shooting.
His ability to get his own shot, penetrate, push the pace, defend and hit the open man will be pivotal to the Lakers’ chances of repeating as NBA champs.