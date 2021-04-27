The Los Angeles Lakers have been struggling without LeBron James, yet they’ve been playing better than some had expected.

A chief reason is starting point guard Dennis Schroder, who has elevated his play in recent weeks.

Schroder said that James has been imploring him to be more aggressive for the good of the team.

“He always tells me, ‘Dennis, you’ve got to be aggressive. You’re not just a normal point guard. Do your s—,'” Schroder said. “We’re really excited to get started again with him soon. Like I said, we’re going to be ready.”

Earlier in the season, the German native struggled with his 3-point shooting. But lately, he has become much more consistent with his outside shot.

His assist numbers have picked up as well, and he’s had quite a few games with at double-digit assist totals.

In Monday’s victory over the Orlando Magic, Schroder tallied 10 assists to go along with 21 points on very efficient shooting.

His ability to get his own shot, penetrate, push the pace, defend and hit the open man will be pivotal to the Lakers’ chances of repeating as NBA champs.