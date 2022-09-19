Dennis Schroder reveals conversation he had with LeBron James regarding ‘unfinished business’ with Lakers

A pleasant surprise came for Los Angeles Lakers fans recently, when veteran point guard Dennis Schroder agreed to sign with the team for a one-year deal.

Schroder is signing a one-year, $2.64 million deal to return to the Lakers, sources said. https://t.co/SIN6gcULEG — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 16, 2022

As fans well know, Schroder played with the Lakers in the past after he was acquired via trade prior to the 2020-21 campaign.

Though Schroder played solidly in that season, averaging 15.4 points, 5.8 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game, his tenure with the team didn’t last beyond that season after the two sides couldn’t come to an agreement on a contract extension.

Schroder reportedly turned town a multiyear contract worth over $80 million from. the team. That, however, seems to be in the past. According to a recent report, Schroder and Lakers superstar LeBron James spoke about “unfinished business” prior to the German national signing with the squad a few days ago.

“People told me that about it five days ago,” Schroder commented on rumors that James would be in attendance for a recent EuroBasket game, according to BasketNews.com. “But I texted him right away, and he said he was not coming.”

Schroder was masterful in the 2022 EuroBasket tournament and helped lead his German national team to a third-place finish.

Schroder also discussed his excitement about rejoining the Lakers and revealed that he and James have talked about the goals that they have as teammates.

“I can’t wait,” he said. “I’ve been talking to him. I can’t wait to go back. I want to go for something this time. “LeBron said he was glad he got me back,” Schroder added. “It’s unfinished business. That year when I was there, there were no fans. There was COVID, everybody was hurt. This year hopefully, everything stays good, everybody stays healthy, and then we’ll try to go for something.”

Of course, the unfinished business refers to what took place in the 2020-21 season and 2021 NBA Playoffs.

In that playoffs series, the Lakers had a 2-1 lead over the No. 2 seed Phoenix Suns (who would ultimately go on to the 2021 NBA Finals). However, an injury to big man Anthony Davis stopped the Lakers in their tracks, and the Suns ended up winning the last three games of the series.

Schroder played poorly in that series and saw his per-game averages drop from the regular season. He averaged just 14.3 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game.

With the uncertainty that currently surrounds Russell Westbrook, it is quite possible that Schroder will get a chance to become the team’s starting point guard this season.

If he can do that and somehow help the Lakers win a title in the 2022-23 season, it will definitely mark one of the greatest comeback stories in franchise history.