The Los Angeles Lakers have been without key playmaker Dennis Schroder for the last handful of games, but the veteran guard took to social media on Thursday to announce that his return is imminent.

Schroder has not played since May 2 due to being in the NBA’s health and safety protocols. His return would seriously help the Lakers close out what has been a strong final push thus far.

The Lakers are 3-0 in their last three games despite being without the services of Schroder and LeBron James. Anthony Davis had been back in the lineup, but he missed Wednesday’s win over the Houston Rockets with a goin injury.

Schroder has averaged 15.5 points and 5.8 rebounds per game in his first season with the Lakers. His return could be a great sign that the defending champs will soon be back to full strength.