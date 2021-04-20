Since joining the Los Angeles Lakers late last season, forward Markieff Morris has been a key role player for the Purple and Gold.

Teammate Dennis Schroder recently said that Morris, who is currently earning the NBA’s veteran minimum salary of $1.6 million, needs to get paid.

“He’s gotta get paid,” Schroder said. “He’s tough. He’s helping us on the defensive end, he has such toughness. On the offensive end, spreading the floor, getting offensive rebounds after free throws.”

The 6-foot-8, 245 pound forward came to the Lakers from the buyout market just before last season was suspended due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. He helped spark the team’s championship run, especially with his hot 3-point shooting.

After speculation that he would leave this past offseason to get a pay raise, he agreed to stay in L.A. for peanuts.

He has continued to be an important part of the Lakers’ rotation this season, especially with superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis sidelined due to injury.

“You can see he’s helping us when the guys are there,” Schroder said. “And now, playing here without AD and LeBron, he has an impact every single game.”

The team will have some serious decisions to make this summer as far as whether to pay some of its key contributors. In addition to Morris, Schroder, Alex Caruso, Andre Drummond and Talen Horton-Tucker will also be free agents.