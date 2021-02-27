On Friday, the Los Angeles Lakers got the services of point guard Dennis Schroder back after he missed several games due to the NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

The veteran called out the league for forcing him to sit while never having the virus.

“It hurts, first off. I never had COVID. Tested negative the whole time. The situation is what it is. But the NBA I think got to do better,” Schroder said late Friday night. “I think for sure they need to do better. I mean, I tested negative the whole time. I never had positive. They got to figure that out, for sure.”

Schroder, 27, missed four straight games due to contact tracing.

Already without superstar Anthony Davis, the Lakers lost all four of those games. However, they snapped the losing streak with a huge win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday.

In the 102-93 win over the Blazers, Schroder put up 22 points, three rebounds and two assists. Lakers four-time MVP LeBron James led the way with 28 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists, four steals and three blocks.

Of course, Schroder has arguably been the Lakers’ best offseason acquisition. The guard is averaging 14.5 points, 4.2 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game this season. He’s started in 30 contests for the Lakers.

The Lakers hold a 23-11 record. They’re the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference.