Delonte West goes on anti-gay rant, says he’s Jesus, president of U.S. and better than LeBron and Jordan

Former NBA player Delonte West was arrested on Oct. 19 after officers say he was yelling and banging on a local police station’s doors.

Body cam footage, which was obtained by TMZ, revealed West going on a rant where he uses several slurs and claims to be better than LeBron James at basketball.

“N—-, I was better than LeBron James. I’m better than [Michael] Jordan,” West said. “I was the best n—- to play every sport. Shut the f— up!”

Officers said that West was holding two open containers of alcohol and appeared to be drunk.

West has battled substance abuse issues in the past, but he appeared to be getting back on track in 2020 when he was admitted into a rehab facility with the help of Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban.

West is due in court in November for a hearing after his arrest.