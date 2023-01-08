De’Aaron Fox takes blatant shot at refs after committing costly foul at end of Lakers-Kings game

The Los Angeles Lakers got past the Sacramento Kings in an entertaining duel on Saturday, 136-134, but Kings star De’Aaron Fox seemed upset afterward.

He hinted on Twitter that perhaps the officials made some bad or questionable calls in favor of the Lakers.

Fox, who had 34 points and nine assists, may have been referring to a foul he was called for with 3.1 seconds left in the fourth quarter and the score tied at 134. Los Angeles guard Dennis Schroder drove to the basket, and replays seemed to confirm that Fox bumped him shortly before he got to the hoop.

Schroder made both ensuing free throws to ensure victory for the Purple and Gold. He had a sensational game, going 8-of-11 overall and 4-of-5 from 3-point range to score 27 points.

LeBron James had 37 points and Russell Westbrook dropped 15 dimes while center Thomas Bryant continued his stellar play with 29 points on 12-of-14 shooting and 14 big rebounds.

Los Angeles fell behind by eight at one point, but overall, it was a back-and-forth affair defined by hot shooting and both teams making big plays at big moments.

The Lakers now have a five-game winning streak, and with a 19-21 record, they’re continuing to recover from not only a 2-10 start but a dry stretch that lasted much of December.

They’re still without superstar Anthony Davis, who remains out with a stress injury in his right foot, and they will be without Austin Reaves, who has a strained hamstring, and Lonnie Walker IV, who is dealing with knee tendonitis, for at least two weeks.

But everyone seems to be pitching in for the Lakers, and even thought their defense is still problematic, they’re at least finding a way to win consistently by putting up 130-point games at will.

They will play the Denver Nuggets on the road in two days, then they will return home where they will play seven of their next eight games, which will give them an opportunity to establish a winning record for the first time this season.