Although David West had a successful NBA career, it was a somewhat embarrassing incident that convinced him that the game had passed him by.

He recently told the story of how his inability to post up against former Los Angeles Lakers guard Josh Hart convinced him to retire.

West, a native of Teaneck, N.J., stands at 6-foot-9 and weighs 250 pounds, which gave him tremendous size to deal with the league’s physicality as well as dish out some punishment of his own.

For years, he was known as a reliable scorer and rebounder, and those skills earned him back-to-back appearances in the NBA All-Star Game early in his career.

As for Hart, he stands at just 6-foot-5, and one would expect a man of West’s stature to easily be able to post up a player who is four inches shorter.

In the end, West probably chose the right time to walk away from basketball. He played his final two seasons with the Golden State Warriors, earning himself an NBA championship ring in both seasons.