Lakers News

Darvin Ham’s big request of Anthony Davis heading into 2023-24 Lakers season

Jason Simpson
Jason Simpson
3 Min Read
Anthony Davis Lakers
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham has high expectations for Anthony Davis’ volume from beyond the arc this season.

The L.A. skipper wants his star big man to shoot six 3-pointers per game. Although Ham is skeptical that Davis will actually do so, he wants the 30-year-old to let it fly from deep.

“I want him, if he can — I know he won’t do it, but maybe he’ll shock me — but I’ve requested to see six 3-point attempts a game,” Ham said. “Three per half, at least. I wouldn’t put that on him if I didn’t think he was capable.”

Ham’s comments certainly indicate that he’s confident in Davis’ ability to knock down triples at a solid rate. If Davis were to take six 3-pointers per game and knock down a couple of them on average, defenses would have no choice but to respect him as an outside threat.

The veteran’s 3-point shooting hasn’t been great in recent years, and his confidence in his shot has perhaps dwindled in the process.

In his first season in a Lakers uniform, he was respectable from beyond the arc. He knocked down 33.0 percent of his shots that season, which was roughly in line with his career average at the time.

But in three seasons since then, he has knocked down just 23.8 percent of his shots from deep. Along the way, his volume from 3-point range has significantly decreased. After taking 3.5 triples per game in his first season with the Lakers, he has averaged 1.8 per game since.

The dip in volume could indicate a confidence issue, so perhaps Ham is trying to give Davis some confidence back when it comes to his 3-point shooting.

Davis has never averaged more than 3.5 attempts per game from deep, so if he were to take six per game this season, it would certainly come as a bit of a shock to many. But Lakers fans would love nothing more than for the eight-time All-Star to become a stretch big once again, so he certainly has a lot of folks rooting for him in this department.

The Lakers will open their season later this month against the Denver Nuggets in a rematch of last season’s Western Conference Finals.

TAGGED: , ,
Share This Article
By Jason Simpson
Jason is excited about the LeBron James era of Lakers basketball and hopes that the end result will be multiple championships.

Lakers Daily Buzz

LeBron James, Austin Reaves and Anthony Davis
Recapping the Lakers’ wildly successful offseason and an in-depth preview of the upcoming 2023-24 NBA campaign
Editorials
Anthony Davis
3 reasons signing Anthony Davis to max extension will elevate Lakers to even greater heights
Editorials
Kyrie Irving and LeBron James
How the Lakers could realistically complete a sign-and-trade deal for Kyrie Irving
Editorials
Anthony Davis and Nikola Jokic
5 keys for the Lakers to beat the Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals
Editorials

Lakers News

LeBron James
NBA GMs dismiss LeBron James as they vote on current player who’d make best head coach in future
Lakers News
LeBron James
Report: LeBron James has been ‘extra engaged’ for Lakers recently, especially as leader
Lakers News
Shaquille O'Neal
LeBron James could have competition from Shaquille O’Neal to own NBA expansion team in Las Vegas
Lakers News
Anthony Davis and Nikola Jokic
Dwight Howard stirs pot with list of all-time Lakers defenders that has Anthony Davis at No. 1 and Shaquille O’Neal at No. 10
Lakers News
Lost your password?